An Garda Síochána

Gardaí confirm missing teen thought to be in Dundalk found safe and well

Linda Mhelembe had been missing since October 23

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Gardaí have confirmed that missing 17 year old teen, Linda Mhelembe from Galway, has been found safe and well.

The teen had been missing from the Doughiska Road area of Galway since Wednesday October 23, 2019, but was thought to be in the Dundalk or Dublin area.

An Garda Síochána say they would like to thank the public for its assistance in this matter.