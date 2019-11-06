Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Louth

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Co Louth and a number of other counties.

The national forecaster said: "Spells of heavy rain at times. Some spot flooding possible."

The rainfall warning is valid from 6pm tonight (Wednesday, November 6) to 9pm on Thursday, November 7.

Met Eireann's forecast for today said: "Today will be mostly cloudy, with good dry spells for a time and just a little patchy rain and drizzle. However, more persistent rain will extend eastwards across the province during the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures 7 to 10 Celsius, in mostly light southerly or variable breezes."

Tomorrow's weather will look like this: "Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day, with occasional outbreaks rain, persistent and locally heavy at times in eastern coastal areas, but more patchy further inland, with good dry spells in western parts of the province. Cold, with maximum temperatures of 7 to 9 Celsius, in moderate northeasterly winds."