Deaths in Louth - Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Brien (née McCabe) of Clontarf, Dublin and Castlebellingham, Louth

Peacefully at Howth Hill Lodge Nursing Home, Eileen (aged 94 years) beloved wife of the late Vincent and loving mother of Ann and Tony. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Máire, grandchildren Tommy, Anna and Christina, extended family and friends at home and abroad.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Thursday (Nov. 7th) in the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand. Removal on Friday morning (Nov. 8th) to Church of St. John the Baptist, Clontarf for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by funeral to Mt. Jerome Cemetery.