'Shameful' that family of Carrickmacross man forced to protest outside Dáil again

Sinn Féin MEP for Midlands North-West Matt Carthy has described as ‘shameful’ the fact that the family of Carrickmacross man Shane O’Farrell have been forced to stand outside the Dáil in protest once again in their quest for truth and justice.

The O’Farrell family attended Leinster House today to highlight the undermining by government of the terms of reference for the scoping inquiry to be conducted by former judge Gerard Haughton.

Carthy said that this recent development has reinforced the necessity for a full public inquiry into the death of Shane O’Farrell, the actions of all relevant state bodies in response to his death and their respective roles in advance of and following his killing.

Shane O’Farrell, a young 23 year old Carrickmacross man, was killed in a hit and run on 2nd August 2011, by Zigimantas Gridziuska, a known criminal who had breached his bail conditions at the time and had 42 previous convictions in three different jurisdictions.