Louth TD: Gardai budget in Drogheda has “run out” as drug feud escalates

A Louth TD has said that funding for ongoing garda operations to tackle the drugs feud in Drogheda has “run out”.

Sinn Fein TD Imelda Munster said she had attended a Joint Policing Committee meeting just yesterday.

“Serious concerns were raised about the fact that the funding for the ongoing Garda operations to tackle this feud has run out.

“We are in the height of a drug gang feud and the budget is gone,” added Deputy Munster.

She was speaking after a fatal shooting Bettystown last night.

“This is the latest in a series of violent attacks in Drogheda and East Meath in the last year or so.

“What is crystal clear is that this feud is ongoing, and is nowhere near being stamped out.

“It was another night of heightened fear and terror for people living locally.”

Renewed funding is vital at a critical moment for local gardai, said Deputy Munster.

“The Gardaí desperately need the continuation of this funding if they are to bring an end to the drug dealing, attacks and shootings that are continuing to plague the area.”

Deputy Munster continued: “The Gardaí have made inroads, but without the funding and additional specialised units in Drogheda this feud is set to continue, with the potential of it escalating, and all of the investigative work done thus far will be for nothing.

“This week the Gardaí will be sending in an application seeking a commitment from the Garda Commissioner to secure the continuation of this funding.

“The ramifications of not securing this funding are obvious.”