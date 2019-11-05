Harry is best known as the friendly voice behind Louth Internet Radio. He was recently named as the Age-Friendly ambassador for Dundalk Credit Union.

Can you tell us a bit about where you grew up in Dundalk?

I grew up in Hill Street and lived in a two-bedroom house with my four brothers and a sister. My dad Harry worked on the GNR. My mother Mary died when I was four years old and two of my brothers were even younger than me. She was only thirty-seven years old. I have no memory of her.



My dad remarried after a few years to Alice Larissy. Alice came into our house to mind six children and had none of her own. Alice was a wonderful lady. Very quiet and religious. She reared us all on very little money. I have great and fond memories of Hill Street. It was a great place to live with great neighbours who looked after one another. I’m very, very proud to be a Hill Street man.



What would you like to change or improve about Dundalk?

I would just love to see all the shops on Clanbrassil Street and Park Street reopened, to put some life into the town centre. I must say the redesign of Clanbrassil Street looks lovely, but it needs more shops. I spent most of my working life in Clanbrassil Street , from 1955 to 2000 when it was buzzing. Will it ever come back? I doubt it. It saddens me to see so many shops closed.

Can you tell us about Louth Internet Radio?

Jason McGee and I decided to form an internet radio in 2011. You don’t need a licence for internet radio. So we got a few friends together and we opened a wee studio over Danny Hughes in Blackrock. There were nine of us involved and there was some great talent.



We were all volunteers. We tried hard to get funding for it but to no avail. We decided to call it a day after being on the air for over a year as we were broadcasting from the Imperial Hotel and renovations started. I miss it still. I just love radio.



What was the highlight of your time there?

Without a doubt the day of the official opening of our new square. We broadcasted live for over three hours from the Town Centre’s Manager’s office (now the Tourist Office). We did over twenty live broadcast interviews with politicians, businesses, shops, members of the public, members of the Chamber of Commerce, local personalities and so on. I loved every second of that day. It was magic that morning; looking out over the new square on a beautiful sunny day.



Any interviews you really enjoyed?

Top of my list for from the hundreds and hundreds of interviews I did on LIR was chatting to Miriam O’Callaghan from RTÉ. I just sent a letter to her c/o RTE and for some reason, she gave me a call and we set it up. I still have contact with her on Twitter.



I’d dearly love to meet Miriam. It’s high on my bucket list. I just loved doing political interviews, particularly panel discussions. Pity I was not around for Brexit. Now that I would have loved.



How is retirement treating you?

I never actually retired! I started working as a messenger boy in Lait’s Shoe Shop in 1955 and have been working ever since, right up to now having reached my 80th birthday a few months ago. I was never in jobs that paid well... but we survived, tough times though. My wife Fronie died twenty years ago, RIP. I’m very lucky to have a lot of things going on in my life that get me out and amongst people rather than being stuck in the house watching rubbish telly.

How do you like to relax in town?

As a pioneer, I have no interest in pubs. I like going to the theatre and there is always something good on there. Love watching politics on the telly, either the Dail or the House of Commons.

Match of the Day is my top sports programme as you only see the goals and none of the spolied brats of Premiership football I love going out every day for a walk around town and to chat to people. I’m never short of a bit of craic, going through the Marshes and by the Square. I will always meet someone to slag. That’s a great Dundalk gift!

What are your plans for the rest of the year? Any more projects coming up?

One project stands out for me above all others in my life. I have recently been made an Age-Friendly Ambassador for Dundalk Credit Union.

I've been a member of this Credit Union as well for well over forty years. People of my generation remember the Cavandishes, Sloanes, Provendent as a means of getting household things on weekly payments which went on forever. Then came along Dundalk Credit Union where you could get cash to buy your carpets, sofas, tables etc and you were so independent going into any shop to buy goods for cash.

I feel it's now payback time and I'm thrilled to be able to give something back by helping organise events, projects, meetings with older members of the Credit Union. I'm so pleased to be joining our other two ambassadors, Amy Broadhurst and Zoe Conway in what will be a great year working for Dundalk Credit Union.