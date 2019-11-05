REVEALED: Favourite takeaway meals in Dundalk and Louth

According to the data boffins at Justeat.ie, the favourite takeaway meal in Louth is pizza.

Although the people in Louth have spoken and although a pizza takeaway is at the top of their preferred cuisine - the food item which comes in on the most orders is actually a battered sausage.

While, people in Dundalk are most likely to be ordering a 'battered sausage' as part of their meal, chicken balls are also a close favourite for those across the town with this item coming second on the orders list.

In order of preference, here's what people across the Wee County are most likely to order cuisine-wise:

1 Pizza

2 Chinese

4 Fish & Chips

5 Kebab

6 Italian

7 Indian

8 Burger

9 Sandwich/Wrap shops

10 Thai