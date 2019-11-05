Dundalk girls to star on RTE's Late Late Toy Show

They shot to online fame with their dancing video at a wedding in Portugal in October this year, however real stardom awaits Dundalk twins Lucy and Lily Rogers now that they are set to take to the Late Late Toy Show stage on Friday November 29.

The seven-year-old girls' mum Lynsey, from Belfry Drive, spoke to the Democrat about her daughters' excitement at being picked out from the auditions.

"They didn't fully understand just how big the Toy Show is, but they went on to YouTube and couldn't believe it."

The girls have been dancing since the age of three at Crystal Ice Dance based at the Northend Retail Park here in Dundalk and are also currently auditioning for an upcoming TG4 show this week.

However, rehearsals for the Late Late Toy Show get underway this Sunday, so it's a busy time for the Rogers house.

"It's go, go, go all the time at the minute," says Lynsey.

Exactly what the girls will be dancing to, or what their exact role in the show will be, has been kept under wraps, says Lynsey.

We'll all have to wait to tune in with the rest of the nation on Friday, November 29.