Dundalk gallery appeals for return of artworks taken from exhibition

Dundalk's Basement Gallery at An Táin Arts Centre has appealed for the return of three flipbooks which they believe were taken mistakenly by a member, or members, of the public during a recent exhibition.

The hand-drawn flipbooks, created by artist Antonia Piña, were displayed on a plinth as part of a recent exhibition by Creative Spark artists.

In an appeal on Facebook management at the local gallery made an appeal for the safe return of the notebooks either in person or by post. They said:

"We are seeking the return of three small artworks taken from Creative Spark's recent exhibition in the gallery, and would greatly appreciate if you could help spread the word.

"The three hand-drawn flipbooks by artist Antonia Piña were displayed with three others on a white plinth in the small room with the projector, and we feel they were inadvertently picked up by one or more of our visitors in the belief that they were free to take. Antonia put a lot of time into these books, and we are urgently seeking their safe return - hopefully the magic of social media will help!

"If you happened to pick them up, could you please drop them back to us either in person or by post? We would be very grateful."