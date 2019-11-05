DUNDALK CRIME
Burglars targeted homes in Haggardstown and Greenacres in Dundalk
A home which was undergoing renovations was broken into in Greenacres around 6am on Thursday, October 31.
Access was gained through the garage and building equipment was stolen.
Gardaí located a few of the items in a nearby location and returned them to the owners.
Meanwhile, a garage was broken into in Haggardstown on Saturday, November 2.
Several pieces of gardening equipment were taken.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on