DUNDALK CRIME

Burglars targeted homes in Haggardstown and Greenacres in Dundalk

A home which was undergoing renovations was broken into in Greenacres around 6am on Thursday, October 31. 

Access was gained through the garage and building equipment was stolen. 

Gardaí located a few of the items in a nearby location and returned them to the owners. 

Meanwhile, a garage was broken into in Haggardstown on Saturday, November 2. 

Several pieces of gardening equipment were taken.  