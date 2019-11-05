Deaths in Louth - Tuesday November 5 2019

The death has occurred of Bridie Russell (née King) of Dromard, Killanny, Dundalk, Louth / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

Peacefully in the presence of her family in her 91st year at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda Sunday 3rd November 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Eugene Russell, predeceased by her son baby Martin, brothers Nicholas, Michael, James and Harry sisters Molly (Carroll), Annie (Roe), Teresa (Brennan) and Patricia (Byrne).

Bridie will be sadly missed by her sons Ciarán, Eugene, MJ, Martyn, Harry, Paul, Niall and Damien, daughters Breda (Kellett), Marion (Clarke) and Áine Courtney, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide family circle.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm to 9pm and on Wednesday 2pm to 9pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Enda’s Church, Killanny (A81 VY39) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Pappy Malone of Beaulieu Cottages, Drogheda and late of Williamstown, Kilsaran, Co. Louth



On November 3, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Pappy beloved husband of the late Margaret and loving dad of the late Kay.

Sadly missed by his loving family Francis, Derek, Sandra, Sean, Patsy and Paul, sons-in-law Pascal and Gabriel, daughters-in-law Shirley and Patricia, grandchildren Beth, Cerys, Fionn, Loughlin, Ashton, Gareth, Kelly, Marc, greatgrandchildren Cian, Caoimhe, Conor, brother Joe, sisters Jinny and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Tuesday evening.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30a.m. arriving to Church of The Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Kilsaran Cemetery.

May he rest in peace



