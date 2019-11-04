Dundalk pooch crowned Ireland's Next Top Madra

Charlie the Cockapoo from Dundalk has been crowned Ireland's Next Top Madra at a packed ceremony held in the National Show Centre in Dublin on Saturday, November 2.

The local pooch, who is owned by Dundalk natives Cathal McCarthy and Aimee Starkie, fought off stiff competition from over 1,800 other cute dogs.

As part of his prize, Charlie will enjoy a two-night stay and fine dining experience at the multi-award winning Harvey’s Point and not to mention a year's supply of Select Gold dog food.

Posting on Facebook following the win Charlie's owner Aimee, a local primary school teacher said: "Ireland’s Next Top Madra - Charlie!!!!! Best doggy. We are THRILLED to have won, such a close call with all the other beautiful dogs. Thanks to #rsvpmagazine and #maxizoo for the super experience (and prizes!!) and a massive, massive thanks to everyone that voted. #cockapoo"

Her partner Cormac told the Democrat that the pair were "delighted and shocked" with the win and the amount of media coverage Charlie has gotten since he was crowned King of the Pooches.

Aimee and Cathal describe Charlie as a “bundle of energy, yet still the kindest and most gentle puppy”.

Aimee and Charlie on the set of the Ray Darcy show last week