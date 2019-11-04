World class results for Dundalk accountant Alan

Trainee Dundalk accountant Alan Dowdall is the toast of his firm after he topped the class in Ireland and placed within the top 10 in the world for his most recent exams with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants is a global organisation with over 503,000 students registered in 178 countries, including Ireland.

Alan works at John MacMahon & Co Chartered Accountants, who have offices in Dundalk, Newry, Belfast and Dublin.

John MacMahon, Partner, praised Alan’s success: “We were delighted to receive a call from the ACCA congratulating Alan Dowdall whose subject was Strategic Business Leader(ship). Alan was 1st place in Ireland and ranked 9th place in the world competing against students from 178 countries including Turkey, South Korea, and Australia among others.

“Alan is a Trinity scholar and holds both a BA and MA degree in Environmental Science, completing a post graduate diploma in accounting from Trinity College Dublin before joining the firm. We are delighted for Alan and his results are a testament to his hard work and dedication.”