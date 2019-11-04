Dundalk lad stars in new TV show OAP B&B

A 26-year-old Dundalk man is taking part in a unique social experiment which will be aired on Irish TV on Thursday, November 7.

David Donnelly decided to sign up for the show OAP B&B after one of his workmates sent him an application form last February and he decided it could be a good way to save time off his commute whilst making a new friend in the process.

As a busy marketing professional and Masters student, David was spending four hours a day travelling from his home in Belfry Gardens, Dundalk to his job in a Distillery in Sandyford, Dublin and to his Masters in Maynooth.

As part of the show, David was paired with 71-year-old widow Colette, who has three children (two of whom live locally with her two grandchildren), in Leixlip, Co Kildare which allowed him to shave two hours off his daily commute.

The show follows the antics as David settles into life with the North Dublin-born Colette for two weeks after which he gets to decide if he will stay with the retiree or not.

“They came to my parents’ house in Dundalk and filmed. My mum and dad were nervous about who I would get paired with. You have no idea who you’ll be living with until you open the door.

“When Colette first opened the door she was full of life and energy. I kept saying to the producers 'There are 44 years between us, but she’s got way more energy than me!’

“Colette’s husband died two years ago. She has a son and daughter living 20 minutes away but when she closes the doors in the evening, it’s just her.

“I have to say Colette loves the craic. We gelled really well and had a great laugh doing activities together.”

Speaking about the time he saved from his daily commute David said: “It was great having those two hours of my day back to go to the gym and things like that.

“There are so many elderly people in Ireland living alone. One-third of our pensioners live alone. So it can be very tough for old people living in Ireland. I think at the end of the day, these people just need a bit of comfort and conversation.

“When I lived with Colette we were both doing our own things, but it was the little things that made a difference like spending five minutes in the morning helping her with her shopping. And we did a lot of activities together in the evening. The balance was just lovely. I think it will make great TV.

Thinking back on the whirlwind experience David said: “Overall it was a very positive experience. It has really unique message about elderly people in our society. We need to think about our elderly a bit more.”

Considering the people starring in the last two episodes didn’t stay in their OAP B&B’s, (leaving many viewers heartbroken in the process) we have to ask did David decide to stay on with Colette in Leixlip?

“You’ll have to tune in next Thursday to find out! As someone said on Twitter, it’s good for the soul TV. I laughed so, so much” David added.

OAP B&B airs Thursday, November 7 at 9:30 pm on Virgin Media One.