Massive increase in number of homeless families in Louth and North East

The number of homeless families in the North East including Louth increased by over 50% in September according to the September Homeless Report released last week by the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government.

29 families accessed emergency accommodation in the North East, which includes Monaghan and Cavan, in September. This is up from 19 in August, representing an increase of 52.6% in one month.

The number of adults accessing Louth County Council managed emergency accommodation in September, decreased slightly however.

155 adults accessed managed emergency accommodation in September, down from 170 in August and 180 in July.

One person was recorded as homeless in Monaghan, the same as in August and 13 in Cavan, up from eight in August.