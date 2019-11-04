Weather
MET EIREANN: Louth hit with Rainfall warning
STATUS YELLOW
Louth has been hit with a status yellow rainfall warning by Met Eireann.
The warning came into effect at 8am and lasts until 9pm.
Spot flooding is expected in places.
04/11/2019
