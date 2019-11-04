Deaths in Louth - Monday November 4 2019

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matso) Hearty of Long Avenue, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at Bon Secours Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday November 2, surrounded by his family. Son of the late Mary Ellen and John and predeceased by his brothers John, Jess, Noel and Kevin.

Devoted husband of Margaret and dear father of Lorraine (Quinn), Paul (Gilliland), Niamh and Dara. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife, daughters, son, son-in-law Seán, daughter-in-law Susan, Niamh’s partner Terry, his cherished grandchildren Stephen, Laura, Shauna, Ciara, Megan, James and Chloe, sisters Breege, Rose, Alice, Aileen and Marie, brothers Paddy and Gerard, nephews, nieces, entire family circle, neighbours and friends.

Family home private on Sunday evening, 3rd November. Reposing at the residence of his son Paul, 44 Dunmor, Avenue Road (Eircode A91 XOK5) from Monday at 12 noon.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am, to St. Nicholas’ Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards, proceeding on foot, to St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Louth Palliative Care.

Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for him.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Rita Smyth (née McGuinness) of Smyth’s Pharmacy, Seatown Place., Dundalk, Louth

Rita Smyth MPSI (née McGuinness) Smyth’s Pharmacy, Seatown Place, Dundalk on November 2, 2019. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Rita, much loved wife of the late George, dear mother of Gerard, Leone, Mary, Anne, David and the late George and Nana of Hilary, Peter, Kate, Eugene, Holly and Lily.

Rita will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law Mark, John and Eugene, daughters in law Mairead and Caroline and nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 8pm on Sunday and Monday.

Removal on Tuesday Morning at 10.45am to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Louth Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maureen Taylor (née O'Sullivan) of Fairview, Dublin 3 and late of Dundalk, Co. Louth

On November 01, 2019, following a short illness borne with dignity and courage, peacefully in the presence of her family and in the wonderful care of the staff of the Mater Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Reggie Taylor. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Susan, sons John and Thomas, daughter-in-law Helen, adored Grandchildren, sisters, her extended family and wide circle of wonderful friends.

Maureen generously donated her body to medical science. A memorial service to celebrate Maureen’s life will take place shortly. Further details to follow. Donations, if desired, to Mountain Rescue Ireland.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Frances Dowdall of Drogheda Road, Collon, Louth

Peacefully at Gormanston Wood, Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her nephews Frank, Liam, Paul, Raphel, Terry, Kevin, Kieran, nieces Eileen, Noreen and partners, her good friend and neighbour Bernadette and all who cared for her.

Reposing at Watters' Funeral Home, Collon, Monday from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal Tuesday to arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Collon for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Collon.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mona Booker (née Keenan) of 23 Ardaveen Park, Bessbrook, Armagh / Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully on November 1 2019 in Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Alan RIP, mother of Ronnie, Sandra and the late Michael RIP, cherished sister of Sean, Anne, Don and the late Mick, Ivy, Roy and Brian RIP, a dear grandmother and aunt.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family neighbours, friends and the entire family circle.

Mona’s remains will leave her late residence 23 Ardaveen Park, Bessbrook at 6:45pm Sunday, 3rd November, to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Bessbrook for 7pm to repose in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament.

Requiem Mass Monday at 1pm followed by interment in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Kilcurry.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her sweet soul

Enquiries to Daniel Mallon Funeral Director, The Gatehouse, Mill Rd, Bessbrook 07725030068/02830838477.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa Maddy (née Brennan) of Barleyfield, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth



On Friday November 1, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Denis and her parents Owen and Mary.

Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Jennifer, son Andrew, sisters Briege Traynor, Mary McDonnell, Margaret Kelly, Patricia Conlon, brothers Seamus and Oliver, daughter-in-law Yvette, grandchildren Leanne, Ben, Connor and Kyla, Jennifers partner David, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday morning to St Brigids Church Kilcurry arriving for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Cara Cancer Support Centre.

May she rest in peace



