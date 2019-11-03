REPORT: Operation underway to bring Dundalk woman Lisa Smith back to Ireland

According to a report in today's Sunday World, an operation is underway to bring Dundalk woman Lisa Smith and her child back from Syria.

Defense Forces personnel were sent to the border area between Syria and Turkey in recent days to begin the operation, the newspaper reports.

Smith and her two-year-old daughter were being held by Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

The Journal.ie added that sources have confirmed to them that plans are in place to bring the 38-year-old Dundalk woman home.