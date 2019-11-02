News
English flag destroyed in Blackrock ahead of Rugby World Cup final
An English flag, flown along the promenade in Blackrock, along with a South African one, was destroyed last night.
The flags were being displayed ahead of the Rugby World Cup final today.
Blackrock Tidy Towns explained the situation in a social media update this morning;
"We've been flying the flags of finalists in the football and rugby world cup for many years on the promenade. We really didn't expect that one would cause so much offence."
