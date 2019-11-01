EPA report on Tallanstown Water Supply branded 'shocking' by Louth TD

A local TD has branded the report from the Environmental Protection Agency that the Tallanstown Water Supply was contaminated for nearly 12 days before a Boil Water Notice as "shocking" and called for answers from Irish Water.

According to Fianna Fail TD Declan Breathnach, the EPA report found that this delay "posed an unacceptable risk to public health for the consumers of Tallanstown Public Water Supply".

Breathnach commented: “The EPA found that the treatment problem at the Tallanstown Water Supply began on July 19th , was not escalated to Irish Water until the 26th and then the Boil Water Notice was not put in place by Irish Water till July 30th.

"That’s almost two weeks of people in Mid Louth potentially drinking contaminated water.

“To make matters worse even though the Boil Water Notice has been partially lifted, 600 people served by Tallanstown are still under a Boil Water Notice.”

He continued: “Serious questions need to be asked to Irish Water on how they allowed this delay to happen. Communication from Irish Water has been very poor during Boil Water Notices, which was illustrated recently after 600,000 people served by the Leixlip Plant were put under Boil Water Notice. People deserve to feel safe drinking water in their own homes and when a problem arises it needed to be communicated clearly and quickly.”

According to a report in the Irish Times, Irish Water said adequate chlorine levels were being maintained consistently at all locations apart from one section of the network which was being in the process of being addressed.