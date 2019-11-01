Decision to re-open Ravensdale quarry branded as 'unacceptable'

The local Green Party has branded the decision by an Bord Pleanála to re-open the quarry at Ballymakellet in Ravensdale as "unacceptable".

"This decision flies in the face of rational thought," said local Green Party member Eoin Daly "We have been saying for a number of years that reopening this quarry, which has been closed since the 60s, will certainly have implications for the local quality of life."

According to Mr Daly, local residents have been objecting to the reopening for a number of years. In recent years the council granted permission for its reopen in 2015, before an Bord Pleanála overturned its decision following local appeals in 2016. This current decision from an Bord Pleanála follows a council decision in November of last year to once again reopen the quarry.

"We will read over the Bord's decision on the matter, but I cannot see what has substantially changed since the Bord's previous decision not to reopen in 2016," Daly concluded "Residents have long been fighting the reopening of this quarry and the Green Party will continue to support them in this."