Louth rugby legend Rob Kearney the ‘Face of Christmas Jumper Day’

North Louth's own Irish rugby legend Rob Kearney has been announced as the ‘Face of Christmas Jumper Day’ for CMRF Crumlin, to raise vital funds for CHI Crumlin and the National Children’s Research Centre.

The CMRF Christmas Jumper Day will launch in schools and businesses across Ireland from November, and aims to raise €50,000 for some of Ireland’s sickest children.

Cooley man Rob, who is a CMRF Crumlin ambassador, is encouraging teachers and students to set up a Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser in their school; and employees to set up a Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser in their companies, in aid of CMRF Crumlin.

“Christmas Jumper Day is a great way to support sick children in Crumlin hospital,” Rob said, “over 150,000 children go through the doors of CHI Crumlin every year. CMRF has helped families in most communities across Ireland, so I’m proud to support this campaign. Hopefully I can encourage as many children, teachers and companies as possible to raise vital funds for sick children.

"Childhood illness takes too many precious moments of laughter, play and happiness. Christmas should be a special time for them no matter where they are. I’m calling on schools and companies across Ireland to join me, and host a Christmas Jumper Day in aid of CMRF, so that they can create some magical memories for sick children this Christmas.”

CMRF Crumlin is encouraging people taking part in Christmas Jumper Day to share photos on social media and to tag @cmrf_crumlin using the hashtags #ChristmasJumperDay and #WhateverItTakes.