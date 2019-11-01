Sergeants extremely concerned about lack of garda resources in Louth

The Deputy Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants & Inspectors (AGSI) Antoinette Cunningham has said that her colleagues in Louth, Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan are "extremely concerned" about policing and Garda resources and along the border.

Speaking to RTÉ's Six One News last night Ms Cunningham said that sergeants who work in operational units in Louth and the surrounding border counties feel they are under-resourced and under "extreme pressure".

The Deputy Secretary asked: "Is it the Government that has to be responsible for the lack of funding into the garda organisation?

"Where is the money needed for the ten patrol cars that are not available in some of the garda stations that they had in the last number of years? Why are patrol cars in the Cavan-Monaghan area being used to transport probationary gardaí to a class?"

Garda representatives have called for more officers to be rolled out to border areas following a number of recent incidents in border areas which include a seizure of over €3.2 million worth of drugs in Co Louth earlier this week, arson attacks at the home of Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny, and the further threats made against the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

The AGSI Deputy Secretary comments came following an interview with Justice Minister Charlie Flannagan on RTÉ's Primetime where he said the Government is doing everything they can to "ease tensions in border areas" following "recent attacks and threats" in the general region.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that recent incidents of "lawlessness" were being treated with the utmost seriousness and added that the Government had already increased garda resources along the border regions and would do so again.