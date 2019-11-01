14 people to appear in court in Louth on drugs charges

Fourteen people are to appear before Drogheda District Court today in relation to drugs trafficking charges.

The arrests are part of an ongoing garda investigation of organised crime in the Drogheda District; an operation targeting the trafficking of drugs on the streets of Drogheda which was initiated in mid-2019 by Senior Garda Management.

Over 35 'purchases' were made to date of controlled substances being trafficked on the streets of Drogheda. The drugs included Heroin, Cannabis and other controlled drugs of varying value.

14 people have now been arrested in the Drogheda District and have been charged with Drugs Trafficking offences, principally the Possession of Controlled Substances for Sale or Supply. All 14 will appear before Drogheda District Court today.

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan stated: " this is an excellent example of the significant ongoing efforts of local Garda personnel fully supported by National Units in the ongoing battle against organised crime in the Drogheda and surrounding areas. There will be no let-up in the efforts of An Garda Siochana to reassure the people of Drogheda that those involved in this type of criminality will be targeted in every way possible and brought to justice”.