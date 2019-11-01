Deaths in Louth - Friday, November 1, 2019

The death has occurred of Anthony Ferguson of Gyles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Catherine, Anita, Valerie and Niall. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Kieran, Derek and Rowan, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Megan, Clare, Sarah, Daniel, Keela, Molly, Kane, Cónall and Rónán, his relatives and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 RH2C) from 3pm-9pm on Thursday and Friday. Removal on Saturday to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Saturday, please.

The death has occurred of Nancy Conaty (née Dromgoole) of Dromin, Dunleer

Peacefully at her home. Nancy, beloved wife of Tom and loving mother of Valerie, Yvonne, Tom and Nicky. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Declan and Patrick, daughters-in-law Evy and Lisa, grandchildren Molly and Aria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode A92 YW28) on Friday from 4pm until 8pm and on Saturday from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to Saint Finian's Church, Dromin arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Palliative Care Team, Dochas Centre, Drogheda.

House private on Sunday morning please

The death has occurred of Brian Vincent Hoey of Drogheda, and Monkstown, Dublin

Peacefully, in the exceptional care of all at Blackrock Hospice, Co. Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Watson's Funeral Home, 9 Dyer Street, Drogheda, Co. Louth from 5-7pm on Saturday and Sunday, 2nd and 3rd November. Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, 4th November in St. Peter's Church, West Street, Drogheda. Private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice, Co. Dublin and the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre, Drogheda.

The hills of home are in my mind

And there I wander as I will.

(Francis Ledwidge)

The death has occurred of Olive Reilly (née Devine) of School Road, Rathkenny, Navan, Meath / Termonfechin and formerly Blackhall, Termonfeckin

Peacefully in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan. Predeceased by her husband Danno. Olive will be very sadly missed by her son Robert, sister Lucy (Manchester), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends.

May Olive Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Chapel of Rest Old Johnstown Navan, (Eircode: C15 C425) on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:15am to St. Louis and St. Mary’s Church, Rathkenny arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please, by request of Olive