BREAKING: Fire fighters tackling house blaze in Blackrock
A derelict house on the Rock Road near Blackrock is ablaze this evening, with fire fighters currently working to stem the fire.
The above photo shows the extent of the damage the blaze has caused so far.
Fire fighters have been tackling the blaze for over an hour now.
The Democrat understands that the house has been derelict for some time, with previous reports of anti-social behaviour at the location.
