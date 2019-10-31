Louth GAA club hit out at illegal dumpers for vandalising old club grounds

St Patricks GFC have hit out at people who have been using their old clubrooms as a dumping ground.

In a post on Facebook, the local GAA Club said: "It’s with regret we’ve had to post this but our old clubrooms have been used as a dump. Louth County Council/litter warden have been notified.

"We’ve also had to board up and secure the premises again as vandalism seems to have taken place.

"Please, please, to the handfuls of youths hanging around and letting off fireworks from these premises and the new complex premises and our pitches we urge you to stop and show some consideration to the locals in surrounding areas.

"Also, all fireworks pushed into the ground pose serious harm to our players if they were to fall on them."