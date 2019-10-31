Community
Large number of missing dogs reported say Louth County Council
Reports
Large number of missing dogs highlighted by Louth County Council PIC: Louth County Council
Louth County Council have urged dog-owners to ensure that their dogs are secured at all times.
It comes after what they say have been a "large number of dogs" reported missing this week.
In a post on Twitter Louth County Council added: "Please ensure that your dogs are secured at all times, both to ensure their safety and to avoid significant financial penalties."
