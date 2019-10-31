Community

Large number of missing dogs reported say Louth County Council

Reports

David Lynch

David Lynch

Louth County Council have urged dog-owners to ensure that their dogs are secured at all times.

It comes after what they say have been a "large number of dogs" reported missing this week.

In a post on Twitter Louth County Council added: "Please ensure that your dogs are secured at all times, both to ensure their safety and to avoid significant financial penalties."