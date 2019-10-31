Dundalk mum of four who admitted shoplifting sentenced to four months

A mum of four who admitted shoplifting from a number of premises in Dundalk and stealing cash and jewellery from a home where she was a guest, was sentenced to four months at the local district court last Wednesday.

Lorraine Myles with an address at Riverwell Close, Toberona, Dundalk had previously had her cases adjourned for the preparation of a Probation report.

The court heard last Wednesday how the 40 year old had shoplifted in Michael Smyth's on Francis Street on April 24th last year - by placing items in a bag and leaving without making any attempt to pay.

She also stole four cans of cider from Lidl, St. Helena's, Dundalk on July sixth 2018 and 10 days later, had placed €31 worth of items in her bag in Haughey's pharmacy, although the court heard they were recovered, as was a black jacket which she stole from Equipet, Dundalk Retail Park.

On another occasion, she stole just over €100 worth of groceries from a local Aldi store.

The defendant also admitted taking €150 in cash, a ring worth €120 and an iPhone charger from an address at An Cearnog, Dundalk on May 23rd last year.

Her solicitor stressed that the An Cearnog offence was not a standard case of burglary - with entry being forced, as he explained the mum of four was a guest in the property.

He added the accused has struggled with a drug addiction for some 20 years but she is now being treated with methadone.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan pointed out there were seven offences before her, committed over a year and a half and said the accused is not motivated to engage with support services.

Lorraine Myles told the court "I am willing to take counselling. I wasn't at the time".

However, the Judge said she had been given every opportunity and if she saw a positive report it would be different and imposed two concurrent four-month sentences.