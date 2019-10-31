Louth woman nominated for national carers award

Simply doing her dream job has led to local woman, Aine Murphy, to being nominated as a finalist in the Nursing Home Carer of the Year Award.

“I nearly dropped the phone when I found out I had been nominated, but because I wouldn’t swap this job for the world, I feel like a winner every day,” said Áine, who has worked at Moorehall Lodge for the past six years.

The Nursing Home Ireland (NHI) Care Awards recognise excellent care provided across a range of disciplines within nursing homes and innovative practice in care provision.

RTE presenter Marty Whelan will MC the national awards ceremony final on Thursday, November 14 at Dublin’s Citywest Hotel.

“I started working with Moorehall Lodge at 17, and through this job, I have flourished as a person,” said Annagassan native Áine.

“I would certainly recommend this as a career for others. Our household model makes caring very personal within a positive living and working environment.

“Moorehall Lodge is a warm and caring place to work where everyone feels at home and part of a family.

“When you come to work on a Monday morning, you can expect to be filling everyone in the household in on what you were up to that weekend.

“You get a huge amount of feedback from the people you are caring for and it creates an environment where people grow into themselves.”

Over 300 nominations were put forward from people in communities across Ireland for the NHI Care Awards’ ten award categories.

NHI represents over 400 nursing homes throughout Ireland, and the fact that just 28 people have been shortlisted for the finals shows the scale of Moorehall Living’s achievement.

Moorehall Living CEO Sean McCoy was delighted with the news of Aine’s nomination.

“This recognition on a national stage means to so much to Aine and all of us at Moorehall Lodge.

“We are proud that both our residents and staff think of Moorehall Lodge as home, and Aine and the team around her are embodiments of that ethos.”

For further information on vacancies for carers at Moorehall Living see moorehallliving.ie/careers.