Hopeful Louth Weather forecast for Halloween trick or treaters tonight

For those heading door to door this evening to trick or treat, there's a sliver of hope that the weather - and rain - might hold for you.

According to Louth Weather, rain will develop this afternoon and heavier rain is expected later tonight, but crucially, the rain is not expected until 9pm, so it gives ghosts and ghouls the chance to get out and enjoy the Halloween fun - but do make sure to be back home by 9pm!!!