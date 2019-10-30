Louth Science Festival hosting a roster of free events

Louth Library Service has announced the full free programme for their second Louth Science Festival, running from November 11 to 24 across all five branch libraries in Louth.

SFI research shows that Louth is a low intervention county in terms of science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM) participation. Through a varied programme of free events aimed at all ages, it is hoped to make STEAM education accessible and fun to all and to stimulate interest and debate around all aspects of science, technology, engineering, arts and maths.

This year’s theme is climate action - seeking to help people understand it, how science and technology can help us create a positive climate future and the impact we as individuals can have on climate change.

Funding from Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), has allowed Louth Library Service programme a really exciting event schedule with creative, innovative facilitators along with events facilitated by science research centre’s from around the country as well lecturers from the various departments in DkIT.



Collaboration with local industries in this programme allows the opportunity to bring science to life by showing how STEAM is used in everyday scenarios and business.

County Librarian, Yvonne O’Brien said “Louth Science Festival is an exciting opportunity for all ages to connect with science and to consider its value and relevance in everyday lives. It broadens our horizons and gives everyone the opportunity to get involved in conversations about the critical role of science, especially when it comes to important global issues like climate change.

The funding of our festival provides essential support to fantastic events across the county that will inspire the next

generation of scientists”.

The Louth Science Festival programme is targeted at primary schools, secondary schools and the general public. A flavour of some of the public events include free workshops on ‘Mediterranean diet’; ‘Ireland’s weather today’ with RTE weather forecaster Gerry Murphy; ‘Digital detox’; ‘Hands on with nature with amphibians, reptiles and more’; ‘Walking Slowly Towards Space’ with Dundalk native Dr. Niamh Shaw and a career panel talk on ‘a day in the life of a STEM professional’.



The full programme is available on www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/library/louth-science-festival/. Events are free but booking is essential. Contact your nearest branch library for more details or Tel. 042-9353190. #Believeinscience