Author of Magdalene Laundries book to host reading in Dundalk

The next event in Roe River Books Authors Series, presented in conjunction with Dundalk Culture Club, takes place at 7pm on Thursday, November 7 2019.

Journalist and author of 'Republic of Shame' Caelainn Hogan will be in the Park Street book store to read and participate in a question and answers session about her new book which takes a look at the treatment of women and children in the Magdalene Laundries.

Mortality rates in these institutions were shockingly high, and the discovery of a mass infant grave at the mother-and-baby home in Tuam made news all over the world.



The Irish state has commissioned investigations. But the workings of the institutions and of the culture that underpinned it - a shame-industrial complex - have long been cloaked in secrecy and silence. For countless people, a search for answers continues.

The Author

Caelainn Hogan is a brilliant young Irish journalist who spoke to the survivors of the institutions, to members of the religious orders that ran them, and to priests and bishops as part of her research for this book.

She also visited the sites of the institutions and studied Church and state documents that have much to reveal about how they operated.

Reporting and writing with great curiosity, tenacity and insight, she has produced a startling and often moving account of how an entire society colluded in this repressive system, and of the damage done to survivors and their families.



Republic of Shame is an astounding portrait of a deeply bizarre culture of control and was recently shortlisted for an Irish Book Award. The event takes place from 7 to 9pm at Roe River Books at 66/67 Park Street, Dundalk.