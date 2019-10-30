Disruption to water services in North Louth area today

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Bellurgan and surrounding areas in Co. Louth.



Irish Water say there will be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.



Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 30 October.



Irish Water recommends that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.



Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should you wish to return for an update: LOU00010520.