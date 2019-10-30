Dundalk councillor contacted 'almost daily' over local drug fears

A local councillor has said that he is contacted "almost daily" by constituents who have concerns regarding drug use, addiction services, mental health supports or the crime and intimidation associated with the drug trade.

Sinn Fein councillor Ruairi Ó Murchu was speaking following the seizure of cannabis worth €3.2m at Ballymascanlon yesterday.

Cllr O Murchu added that he has been told that "low level drug dealing is rife in some areas of Dundalk".

He said: "In the past week I have conducted meetings in Dundalk with the Family Addiction Support Network and with the Manager of the Cox's Demesne Youth and Community Project.

"On both of those occasions the prevalence of drugs within communities in Dundalk was cited. Also the hugely detrimental impacts of drug use on the addict themselves, their family members, their community and wider society was discussed.

"Whereas in the past this activity was undertaken by a limited number of drugs dealers; currently drugs pushers are using a whole network of people, often children, in the sale and supply chain.