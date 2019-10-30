Six burglaries reported in Louth during one week period

Gardaí have warned homeowners to be vigilant as burglaries tend to become more frequent in the dark winter months in the run-up to Christmas.

In the last week, there were four incidents of home burglaries, two incidents of businesses being burgled and one incident of criminal damage reported across the north Louth area.

On Monday, October 21 Quinn's Supermarket was broken into.

A business premises was also broken into on the Coe’s Road on Monday, October 21 and another business in the Blackrock area had a rock thrown through the window.



A home was burgled on the Doylesfort Road on Wednesday, October 23 and another home was targeted in the Haynestown area on Thursday, October 24.



On Wednesday, October 23 a large amount of jewellery was stolen from a home on the Lower Point Road and on Thursday, October 24, burglars stole tools from a home on the Lower Point Road.