Dundalk company included in 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking

Louth company Intact has secured a place in the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, coming in at number 38.

Intact was formed in 1992 by Paul Marry, an accountant and Aidan Lawless, a programmer. The company creates straightforward, easy to use accounting software.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards is one of Ireland’s foremost technology award programmes. It is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years, and this year marks 20 years of the programme celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s indigenous technology sector.