Deaths in Louth - Wednesday, October 30 2019

The death has occurred of John Barnes of Pepperstown, Ardee, Louth

John Barnes, Pepperstown, Ardee, Co. Louth, 28th October 2019. Suddenly, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. John will be sadly missed by his brothers Jimmy and Noel, sisters Ann, Stephanie and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

John will repose at Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee, Co. Louth (Eircode A92 EY88) on Wednesday, 30th Oct., from 3pm to 5:30pm with removal at 6pm to SS Peter & Paul Church, Tallanstown, arriving for 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Knockbridge Cemetery.

May John Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Maureen Beatty (née McGrane) of Parnell Park, Dundalk, Louth

Maureen Beatty (née McGrane), Monday 28th October 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of the Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Robbie, daughters Edel, Bernadette, Yvonne and Carol, brother Noel, sisters Rosaleen and Maisie, daughter-in-law Terri, sons-in-law Raymond, Vinnie and Billy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence Parnell Park from Wednesday morning 11am to 9pm, Removal on Thursday morning driving to St, Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Brid-a-Chrin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, House Private on Thursday morning, Please. May Her Soul Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Jameson (née McFarland) of Dulargy, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Dan and dear sister of the late Dominick her twin and Joe. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary and son Tom, son-in-law Joe, Tom's partner Teresa, grandchildren Carol, Lorraine, Ciaran, Niamh, Niall, Sinead, Thomas and Daniel, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home from 11am on Thursday morning. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Maria Goretti Foundation, Lordship c/o Quinn's Funeral Home.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Anne Mathews (née Greene) of 'Annaverna', Mill Road, Dundalk, Louth

Anne Mathews née Greene, 'Annaverna', Mill Road, Dundalk. Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of the Blackrock Clinic, 29th Oct. 2019. Anne, much-loved wife of Paul, devoted mother of Paul and Barry, sister of Stephanie and daughter of the late Stephen and Susan Greene. Anne will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sons, sister, Paul’s partner Roisin, Barry’s partner Hasna, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.