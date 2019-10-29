Dundalk woman Caroline scoops Engineering Professional of the Year award

Dundalk native Caroline Rocks was joined by a former GAA All Ireland champion and one of Ireland’s youngest entrepreneurs in being professionally recognised at the Lincoln Recruitment Irish Early Career Awards in association with KBC Bank, which took place in The Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin last week

Caroline Rocks, the only female engineer on the Abbvie Global Engineering team, was awarded the title of Early Career Engineering Professional of the Year in recognition of her unique career path and contribution to the pharma industry.

At the same ceremony, fellow local woman Adele Murray of Macfar Property Management took the gong for 'Early Career - Property & Construction Professional of the Year'.

The 4th gala final celebrated the most ambitious young Irish professionals across industries such as marketing, digital, finance and law. Supported by KBC Bank, the Lincoln Recruitment Irish Early Career Awards recognises business talents under the age of 35.