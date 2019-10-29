Deaths in Louth - Tuesday October 29 2019

The death has occurred of Maureen Murtagh (née Murphy) of Commons Road, Dromiskin, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Peter’s Nursing Home on October 27, 2019. Maureen much loved wife of the late Joe, dear mother of Paddy, Margaret and Martin, and granny of Joanne, Fiona, Niamh, Louise, Ciaran, and Yvonne and sister of Michael, Eugene, Nancy and Bridget, and the late Phylis.

Maureen will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Rose and Geraldine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Maureen will reposing at her son Martin’s home Rathban, Dromiskin, A91 XA07 from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 to St. Peter’s Church, Dromiskin arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Josephine-Jo Gray of Barrack Street, Dundalk, Louth



On Monday October 28 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the love and tender care of Saint Oliver Plunkett Hospital.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Elizabeth, brothers Gerry and Tom, sisters Mary McCartney and Phyllis Devlin.

Very deeply regretted by her brother Pat, nieces Catherine (Kate) Devlin-McGirr, Anne McCormac and Marie Kindlon, nephews Peter and Patrick Gray, Kate's son Joseph and her partner Kevin Corrigan, grand-nephews and nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and wonderful friends.

Reposing at the residence of her brother Pat, Belfry Gardens, from 11am on Tuesday morning with removal on Tuesday evening at 6.45pm driving to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for reception prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family flowers only, please

Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Saint Oliver Plunkett Hospital.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Joan Bruton (née Regan) of Weirhope, Drogheda, Louth



Peacefully, at home. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, sons Mark, Jim and Stephen, daughter Siobhán, her brothers Michael and Brian, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Molly, John, Seán, and Katie, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Watson's Funeral Directors, 9 Dyer St, Drogheda, on Tuesday 29th October from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday 30th October at 11am in St. Mary's Church, James' St, Drogheda, followed by burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Cecily Bloomfield (née Wallace) of Green Road, Dromiskin, and formerly Ballinurd, Kilkerley, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Gerry and parents Brian and Elizabeth.

She will be sadly missed by her sons Gerry and David, sister Sheila, grandchildren Carl, Alex and Tommy, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private, by request.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maureen Beatty (née McGrane) of Parnell Park, Dundalk, Louth



On Monday October 28 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of the Lourdes Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy, Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Robbie, daughters Edel, Bernadette, Yvonne and Carol, brother Noel, sisters Rosaleen and Maisie, daughter in-law Terri, sons in-law Raymond, Vinnie and Billy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace





