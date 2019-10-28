Phone scammers targeting Dundalk residents

Residents in the Dundalk area are being targeted by phone scammers pretending to be from a bank.

A number of locals have reported to the Democrat that when they picked up the phone this morning an automated message told them that there had been an emergency and E600 had been stolen from their Visa card.

The locals were then advised to "press one to speak to a representative".

The public are being warned to be cautious of these scam callers and never to give their bank details out over the phone.