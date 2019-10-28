Deaths in Dundalk - October 28 2019

The death has occurred of Isobel Tuite (née Lennon) of Patrick Street and late of Red Barns Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of Dealgan Nursing Home. Isobel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family & by all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home on Tuesday evening between 5 o'clock and 8 o'clock.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 to St Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa McGuinness (née Keaskin) of 8 Tower View, Tenure, Dunleer, Louth



Peacefully at Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfechin. Teresa, beloved wife of Sam and loving mother of Rosemary and Patricia.

Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, granddaughters Bernadette and Rebecca, great-grandchild Sophia, sister Juie (Casey), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode A92 DH26) on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Tenure, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mullary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Joseph Mc Kinley of “Ardagh” Mount Avenue., Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Dealgan Nursing Home, 27th October 2019. Joe, much loved husband of the late Pat (née O Connell), loving father of Mary-Pat and Eileen and devoted granda of Joe, Sarah and Daniel.

Joe will be sadly missed by his daughters, grandchildren, sons in law Peter Molloy and Michael Mc Ardle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of tehe Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

May he rest in peace