Deaths in Louth - Sunday October 27 2019

The death has occurred of Patricia Finnegan (née Marron) of Gorteen, Inniskeen, Louth / Inniskeen, Monaghan

Peacefully in the tender loving care of Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia, daughter of Patrick and Patricia Marron, Kiltybegs, Inniskeen beloved wife of late Patrick Finnegan, Gorteen, much loved mother of Peter, Patricia, Marie and Anne.

Dear sister of Rachel Marie, Paddy, Niall, Malachy, Oliver, Philip predeceased by Phelim, Margaret, Eileen, Jim, Paul, Bree, Nicholas and Justin. Sadly missed by sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Maria, Eoin, Brian and Rosa, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moorehall Nursing Home, Ardee Sunday from 2pm until 6pm removal Monday morning to the Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen for 12 noon Requiem Mass burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Inniskeen.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia Society.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maura Maddy (née McDermott) of 100 The Coppice, Coventry and formerly of Dundalk, Co Louth



Peacefully in the care of her loving sister Veronica and family Bessbrook, Co Armagh, October 25, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter RIP, devoted mother to Frederick, Michael and the late Tony RIP, dear sister of Kathleen, John, Francie, Veronica and the late Joe RIP, a loving grandmother, mother in law and aunt.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, friends and the entire family circle.

Maura’s remains will repose in Mallon’s Funeral Home, The Gatehouse, Mill Rd, Bessbrook from 6-9pm on Sunday, October 27.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday, 28th October, in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Bessbrook. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

St Anthony, pray for her.

Enquiries to Daniel Mallon Funeral Director tel 07725030068/02830838477.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brigid Kearney (née Garvey) of Shankill, Co. Dublin and formerly of Ardee, Co. Louth



On October 25, 2019, peacefully, at Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray, beloved wife of the late Harry, loving mother of Geraldine; sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Andrew, granddaughters Sophie and Emma, sister-in-law Briege, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

There will be a gathering for family and friends at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Monday, October 28, from 3.00pm to 5.00pm with prayers at 4.00pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, October 29, at 11.00am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by burial in Boher Cemetery, Greenore, Co. Louth at approx. 2.45pm.

Family flowers only, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Caitriona (Heeney) Higgins (née Fagan) of Woodtown, Castlebellingham, Louth



On October 25 2019, peacefully at her residence. Caitriona (Heeney) will be sadly missed by her loving partner Martin Giblin, her loving and devoted family Francis, Marcella and Gerard, grandchildren Fiácre, Katie and Fiácre's partner Annalise, great-granddaughter Éala Heeney, son-in-law Dwane, sister Emma, brother Simon, nieces, nephews, Gerry, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

Caitriona will repose at her and Martin's residence (Eircode A91 HY59) on Sunday October 27 from 2pm to 8pm.

House private please on Monday and Tuesday.

Removal on Tuesday morning October 29 to St. Michael's Church, Darver, arriving for 11 o'clock funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in Darver Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to MSA and Ardee Hospice Homecare.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael Brady of Pool lane, Newry, Down / Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in Daisy Hill Hospital. 26th October 2019. Michael, much loved husband of Monica (née Nash), son of the late Peter and Mary Rose and dear brother of Theresa, the late Arthur, Matt, P.J. and Lilly.

Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 6pm on Saturday evening.

Removal on Monday morning to Church of the Assumption, Drumalane, Newry, arriving for Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kilcurry Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace



