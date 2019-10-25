Louth cllr warns of phishing scam targeting local businesses

Local councillor Antoin Watters has warned local businesses to remain vigilant after reports of a card phishing scam doing the rounds.

Cllr Watters explained background to the scam:

"Calls are coming from the local number 042-9336245 pretending to be Bank Of Ireland and asking for card details as they have found suspicious activity on your account.

"Please do not give your details to anyone and report anything suspicious to your bank or Gardai."