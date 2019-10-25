Dundalk company shortlisted for European award

The on-going work being done by Fyffes in helping to combat childhood obesity through its fitness-based ‘Fit Squad’ initiative continues to gain recognition.

The Dundalk-based Irish fruit importer has been named as one of 62 finalists shortlisted from seven countries for this year’s IMC European Awards for Integrated Marketing Communications.

All winners in their national competitions, the finalists were selected by a panel of almost 40 leading industry professionals across Europe followed by a jury of Integrated Marketing Communications Council members in Brussels recently. This year’s overall winners will be announced in December.

Earlier this year, Fyffes ‘Fit Squad’ was awarded the top honour for ‘Best Use of Experiential Marketing Within A Budget of €30,000’ at the annual APMC Awards, hosted by the representative body for organisations involved in the promotional marketing industry in Ireland.

‘Fit Squad’ Programme

Developed by TITAN Experience – in conjunction with Irish health and fitness expert Tom Dalton – the main purpose of each unique 40 minute session is to demonstrate to young people in schools and clubs throughout the country how they can increase their physical activity.

Since its inception last year, Fyffes ‘Fit Squad’ initiative has visited some 145 schools and seen over 14,000 children participate in 290 interactive sessions across 29 counties throughout Ireland, North and South.

Schools and sports clubs interested in participating in the project are asked to visit www.fyffesfitsquad.ie