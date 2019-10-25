Niall Quinn and Keith Andrews bound for Dundalk with Off the Ball live

Virgin Media Sport pundits and former Irish internationals Niall Quinn and Keith Andrews will be in Dundalk for 'Off The Ball Live' at The Imperial Hotel on Monday November 4.

Quinn and Andrews will be joined by former Irish international Damien Delaney on a Champions League panel looking forward to the latest group stage matches featuring Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City and the likely fortunes of these teams for the rest of this season's competition.

This is an exclusive event with some tickets still available to attend on the night, visit www.offtheball.com/events for details. Only registered attendees can be admitted.