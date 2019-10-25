Paddy Malone named new chairman of Dundalk IT

Paddy Malone has been appointed Chairman of DkIT Governing Body this week.

Mr Malone is a chartered accountant with Malone & Co. here in Dundalk and has been a prominent member of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, he succeeds Dr Clifford Kelly in the role.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, Mr Malone said he was "looking forward" to working with everyone at DkIT.

"I'm delighted to accept the appointment and looking forward to working with and assisting the President and all at DKIT."

Mr Malone said that he felt the appointment was recognition of his work in promoting the area over the years.

"I have worked, on a voluntary basis, for many years on promoting the region and consider this a recognition of that work.

"I feel that we in this region have a particular responsibility to work with all in Northern Ireland for the benefit of all who live in this great region."

Referring to the recent success of the M1 Corridor project, Mr Malone added that DkIT can play a central role in the northeast.

"The M1 Corridor has highlighted the potential of the region both as a place to live, work and holiday. I would hope that DKIT continues to play a central role in that area.

"Third level education is facing a time of change and challenge. I would hope to bring my business perspective to these challenges. I have worked over the years in a multi-national accounting firm, private industry, large national accounting practise and my own Dundalk accounting practise. This breadth of experience will, I hope, allow me to make a positive contribution."