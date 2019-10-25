Louth Slimming World consultant Lynne shares her weight loss story

Slimming World Consultant Lynne Mc Cormack from Ardee who runs the Ardee Tuesday groups and Haggardstown Friday morning group is asking people thinking of joining their local group "Why wait until January? Beat the rush and start getting fitter and healthier now."

62% of adults in the Republic of Ireland (7/10 men and 5/10 women) are struggling with their weight. And 69% of people actively trying to lose weight (according to the Health service Ireland 2017) so "what have you got to lose?" asks Lynne.

Lynne pictured before she joined Slimming World

When adults try to lose weight 68% are trying to exercise more and 56% are eating fewer calories.

Slimming World launched groups in the Republic of Ireland in 2009. Today there are 1,300 community-based local groups across the country.

All of these groups are supported by consultants who themselves have lost weight following the slimming world plan and are actively supporting 47,000 members per week (December 2018) as the consultants themselves know what it’s like to struggle with the day-to-day challenges in and around food and socialising.

Lynne rememberers her first night walking through the doors of her local group, she was petrified and felt sick all day at the thoughts of it.

Once she entered the room and sat in on the new member talk and realised the number of free foods she could enjoy such as lean meats, chicken, fish, fresh fruits and vegetables and of course the rice, pasta and potatoes she was absolutely hooked.

Lynne says the biggest changes she made overall were the way she cooked. She instantly threw her deep fat fryer in the bin and instead she started grilling, poaching and baking instead of frying. She also incorporated more fruits and vegetables into her diet.

Lynne is sticking to her new lifestyle

She and her family still enjoy their favourites like Sunday roasts, curries, lasagnas and the famous Slimming world chips are her all-time favourite.

Lynne says that overall it was the support she received from her consultant and her fellow members that kept her going through the good and the bad weeks even when she felt like throwing the towel in.

Even now, nine years later, Lynee says if she has a bad few days she knows to draw a line under it and move on.

And as a slimmer, he says she knows what’s it’s like to carry that burden of guilt if you stray off-plan.

She says it’s never the bag of chips that will cause you to gain the few pounds - it's the ensuing guilt that and "I've done the damage already attitude" which leads you to binge eat half a sliced pan and six packets of crisps.

In group, using a technique called Image Therapy, Lynee facilitates a safe environment where members feel that they can share their struggles and get the help they need to have a good week and achieve their overall target weight.

Members are never humiliated or judged as everyone is there for the same reason - to lose weight and leave feeling empowered to make better choices for their week ahead.

If you or someone you know is thinking about a fitter, healthier lifestyle they can check out the slimming world website for all of the groups local to their area.

Lynne’s groups run on Tuesdays St Mary’s GFC in Ardee at 7:30am, 9:30am, 11:30am, 5:30pm, 7:30pm and on Friday morning The Geraldines GFC Haggardstown at 9:30am.

You can contact Lynne for more details on 087-9839776.