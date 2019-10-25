Deaths in Louth - Friday October 25 2019

The death has occurred of Caitlín Mac Craith (McGrath) (née McAleese) of Muirhevna, Dublin Road., Dundalk, Louth

Lovingly cared for by the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Caitlín, (in her 101st year) beloved wife of the late Brian, dear mother of Fr. Mícheál OFM, Ciarán, Úna, Brian (DCU), Máire and the late Dónal and granny of Stuart, Caitriona, Eoin, and Aoife, Caitlín will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law John and David, daughters-in-law Anne and Catherine, grand son-in-law Aaron, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 7pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Ward of Mary Street South, Dundalk, Louth



On October 24, 2019, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being wonderfully cared for in St. Oliver Plunkett Hospital. Marie, beloved daughter of the late Jimmy and Sue Ward. Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 6pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday afternoon to St Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Mass at 1.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dominic MacCormack of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Co Louth

On October 23 2019, peacefully at Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin. Dominic will be sadly missed by his loving wife Annie, loving sons and daughter Dermot, Ciaran (deceased), Emer, Fintan and Conor, grand-children Conor, Ciara, Kevin, James, Colm, Anna, Ella and Ava, great-grandchild Fiona, daughters-in-law Patricia and Deirdre, sons-in-law Sami and Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Dominic will repose at his residence on Friday October 25 from 3pm to 8pm.

House private on Saturday morning please.

Removal on Saturday October 26 walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

May he rest in peace