Dundalk support group claims major national award

Dundalk-based organisation, Family Addiction Support Network (FASN) have won a major national award for their work with families of those in addiction.

The group, headed up by Gwen and Jackie McKenna, were presented the accolade at the Spark Change Sustainability Awards which took place recently at Dublin Castle.

The Wheel, Trinity College Dublin and the Environmental Protection Agency announced the shortlist for the inaugural Spark Change Sustainability Awards earlier this year and FASN were nominated in four categories.

The aim of the Spark Change Awards is to celebrate the people and groups working across Ireland to make to make their communities socially, environmentally and economically sustainable.

Eighteen of the 35 groups involved in the Spark Change Challenge were shorlisted for the awards.

FASN, which has been the leading organisation supporting families whose loved ones are in addiction across Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan, won the ‘Includer Award’.

This accolade is given to project/group that makes the most innovative and impactful effort to ensure that excluded groups become part of the Sustainable Development Goals, set by the United Nations, and decision making in their community or at international levels.

Jackie, who attended the awards with a group of volunteers and family members from FASN, said the organisation was ‘thrilled’ to have won at the inaugural award.

She said: ‘We are thrilled that FASN was recognised for our efforts to help families in the North East and recognised as the voice of families impacted by substance misuse’.